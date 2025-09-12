Friday, September 12, 2025

Woman’s body recovered from Kadamtali

Her identity was confirmed through fingerprint verification, say police

Outside of Dhaka Medical College. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 05:19 PM

Police recovered the body of a woman from a sack on Haji Lalmia Sardar Road in the capital’s Kadamtali area on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roksana Begum.

The body was found around 9:15am in front of a shop adjacent to the house of Haji Mishir Ali, confirmed Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamrun Nahar of Kadamtali police station.

Roksana, a resident of Galachipa in Patuakhali, was initially listed as unidentified, but her identity was later confirmed through fingerprint verification.

SI Kamrun Nahar said the deceased’s face showed signs of slight decomposition, and blood was seen coming from her nose and mouth.

Another police official said the recovery followed a call to the national emergency helpline 999.

The body was later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy after completion of legal procedures.

