DNCC administrator: Water logging reduced this year

Waterlogging on Dhaka’s main roads has declined markedly this year, according to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz.

He made the remark at a press conference on Thursday at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan, titled “DNCC’s initiatives and action plan to address waterlogging in Dhaka.”

“Despite record rainfall this year, identifying the sources and causes of waterlogging and carrying out 96 kilometres of canal excavation and 220 kilometres of drain cleaning in the DNCC area over the past six months has reduced the city’s waterlogging,” Azaz said.

The DNCC administrator explained that water retention areas in the airport vicinity had been damaged due to ongoing development projects, making it difficult to resolve the problem there.

“Until these projects are completed and the reservoirs are restored, no permanent solution is possible. For now, only temporary measures have been taken in that area,” he added.

For long-term solutions, DNCC has drawn up a coordinated action plan involving the engineering division, drainage circle, and waste management department. Works are ongoing in vulnerable areas, including Dhanmondi, Nakhalpara, Kazipara-Shewrapara, Mirpur, Kalshi, and the airport zone, to excavate canals, construct drains, and create new water drainage channels, he said.

In particular, re-excavation continues on the Kallyanpur, Bogar Ma, Paris, and Kosai Bari canals.

He noted that the Bogar Ma canal had been neglected for the last 20 years. “Excavation of the canal is now nearing completion, which has significantly reduced waterlogging in the Mirpur 60 Feet area,” he said.

On the construction of multi-storey buildings on the site of the Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur, Azaz said: “After August 5, a building has been constructed there. The matter has come to DNCC’s attention. A joint survey team consisting of the district administration, Rajuk, and the city corporation has been formed. Illegal structures will be removed after the survey.”

DNCC’s Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin said: “The main cause of waterlogging is dumping polythene, plastic, and other waste into drains. This blocks the drainage system and prevents water from flowing into canals or reservoirs. Waste dumping in drains must stop; otherwise, even after cleaning, they return to their previous state within months.”

Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore ABM Shamsul Alam added: “We have a habit of throwing anything into the canals. This must change. Everyone has to come forward to protect canals. If dumping continues, they will again be filled with waste.”