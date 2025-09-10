Two beaten dead over snatching at Mohammadpur

Two men were beaten to death and two others injured in a mob beating over snatching in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, early Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Nabinagar canal area, said Mohammadpur Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Rafique.

The deceased were identified as Hanif and Sujon. Two imjured Sharif and Jewel are receiving treatment under police custody at a hospital.

Locals said a group of snatchers armed with sharp weapons carried out thefts near the Nabinagar canal and Basila 40-feet area on Tuesday night. Around 4am Wednesday, they attempted another snatching, prompting residents to catch and beat four of them.

They added that Sujon alias Bablu, and the injured Faisal were close associates of Johnny, and all were members of a youth gang in the area. The group had long been carrying out thefts openly and were repeatedly arrested and released on bail.

OC Rafique said police rushed to the scene after receiving information and took the injured to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Hanif and Sujon dead.

Sharif and Jewel remain under treatment. All four had multiple cases filed against them, he added.