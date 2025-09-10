Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two beaten dead over snatching at Mohammadpur

The deceased were the members of a youth gang in the area

Map of Mohammadpur, Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 04:29 PM

Two men were beaten to death and two others injured in a mob beating over snatching in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, early Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Nabinagar canal area, said Mohammadpur Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Rafique.

The deceased were identified as Hanif and Sujon. Two imjured Sharif and Jewel are receiving treatment under police custody at a hospital.

Locals said a group of snatchers armed with sharp weapons carried out thefts near the Nabinagar canal and Basila 40-feet area on Tuesday night. Around 4am Wednesday, they attempted another snatching, prompting residents to catch and beat four of them.

They added that Sujon alias Bablu, and the injured Faisal were close associates of Johnny, and all were members of a youth gang in the area. The group had long been carrying out thefts openly and were repeatedly arrested and released on bail.

OC Rafique said police rushed to the scene after receiving information and took the injured to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Hanif and Sujon dead.

Sharif and Jewel remain under treatment. All four had multiple cases filed against them, he added.

Topics:

MohammadpursnatchingMob attack
Read More

One killed during robbery attempt at Mohammadpur

102 detained in Adabor for attacking police

Journalist assaulted by mob in Keraniganj

Kader Siddique: People fed up with activities of 24’s victors

ISPR: 11 arrested during joint operation in Geneva Camp

Man suspected of theft beaten to death in Mymensingh

Latest News

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Visually impaired Raisul Islam elected as Ducsu executive member

Taijul first Bangladeshi to be roped in SA T20

Bangladesh footballers in Nepal remain in hotel as army patrols

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x