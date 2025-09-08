Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a bus at Khilgaon Nakdarpur of Dhaka, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sifat Ullah, son of Md Hafiz Ullah Morol, and lived at Dakshin Boxnagar Sarulia of Demra. He worked at a travel agency, said Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

The accident occurred around 10:30am. Locals first rushed him to Farazi Hospital in critical condition, and he was later shifted to Mugda General Hospital. Later, he was taken to DMCH emergency around 1:30pm, where doctors declared him dead.

Sifat’s uncle, Manjur Rashid, said the victim had left his home in Demra for work when the bus struck his motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. Passersby rescued him and took him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue and the relevant police station had been notified, said the police official.