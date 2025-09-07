Ducsu election campaign ends on Sunday

Sunday marks the final day of election campaigning, and candidates are permitted to conduct their last-day campaigns from 10am to 10pm.

The Dhaka University (DU) Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall student council elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as campaign materials such as handbills and leaflets remain scattered across the campus, the Chhatra Dal will carry out a cleanliness drive on Monday.

This information was disclosed on Saturday night, in a notice issued by Wasi Tami, office secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

According to the notice, a campus-wide cleanliness campaign will be conducted throughout the day on Monday, under the initiative of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists.