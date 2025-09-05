2 killed as bus collides with CNG in Dhaka

Two people were killed and another was injured as a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on near Hanif Flyover in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Shahidul, 50, driver of the CNG, and Imran, 48, a shop worker.

The injured, Rafique, 50, was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Pabitra, an officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Gulistan Headquarters, said that they rescued the victims and took them to DMCH around 9pm.

“Shahidul and Imran died on the spot while Rafique was admitted with injuries,” he added.

DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Mohammad Faruk said that the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue and the matter was reported to Jatrabari police.