2 arrested over attacks on Shohagh Paribahan owner, staff

Police have arrested two people in connection with an attack on Shohagh Paribahan’s director, his staff, and office in Malibagh, Dhaka, that left at least seven people injured late Wednesday night.

The arrestees, Parvez and Zainal, were identified through video footage, said Ramna police station Officer-in-Charge Golam Faruk on Thursday night, reports Prothom Alo.

During the attack, assailants also vandalised the company’s office and the director’s residence. Md Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division, said operations were underway to apprehend other suspects.

Video of the incident showed two men standing outside the Shohagh Paribahan office around 11:07pm on Wednesday, shortly before a group of armed assailants stormed the premises. Wielding machetes, knives and rods, they vandalised the office, broke into the ticket counter, beat employees and looted cash.

Shohagh Paribahan owner Md Faruk Talukdar said the violence began after two men were asked not to smoke near the office as passengers were disembarking from a bus. One of them made a phone call, and soon afterwards around 50 attackers armed with sharp weapons and sticks attacked the office and staff.

Among the injured were Faruk Talukdar’s brother Ali Hasan Talukdar, his driver, and several employees.

Shohagh Group’s security officer filed a complaint at Ramna police station on Thursday afternoon, naming 18 individuals, including Bilal Hossain, former convenor and president of Swecchasebak Dal’s Ward 19 unit, along with 18–20 unidentified suspects. The complaint alleged Bilal led the attack after the altercation over smoking.

The attackers caused damages estimated at Tk 5,00,000 and looted Tk 17,570 in ticket sales.

Following the incident, Swecchasebak Dal expelled Bilal Hossain from the organization for life. Dhaka Metropolitan South President Zahir Uddin said he was removed immediately after the attack. Attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association and the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation issued separate statements condemning the attack and demanding the arrest of all those involved.