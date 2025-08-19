Tarique: Elections only way to restore political rights, resist fascism

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said that holding elections is the only way to restore the political rights of people and resist fascism.

“Through the practice of electing public representatives by direct vote, people gain strength in the state and politics. If the people are not strong, the state and the government cannot be strong. In a democratic system, elections are the main way to empower people and ensure every citizen’s political rights,” he said this while virtually addressing a discussion organized by Swechhasebak Dal at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre to mark its 45th founding anniversary.

Speaking about the interim government’s announcement to hold the national election in February, Tarique said the people’s long wait of nearly 15 years will come to an end.

He said: “People will vote themselves and choose the candidates they want — this is now the hope of all.”

He also said statements from various political parties have raised questions in the minds of democracy-loving citizens about the election.

“From this event, I would like to draw the attention of all leaders of pro-democracy political parties — if the distance grows between democratic forces, it will open the door for the defeated and fugitive fascist groups to return. I sincerely urge all democracy-loving people across the country to stay alert and cautious,” the BNP leader said.

Tarique said if different conditions or obstacles are created on the path of restoring people’s political rights, democracy will face a serious crisis.

“We must remember that during authoritarian rule, no democratic political worker or opposition member was safe — nor were their families. If the path to democracy is blocked and people can't exercise their rights, the entire state will fall into trouble,” Tarique said.

He said that true power lies with the people and if people are not empowered, no laws and rules can resist fascism.

He further added: "You cannot stop fascism with the constitution or written laws. If we want to prevent fascism in the state and politics, there is no alternative but to politically empower the people.”

Tarique said that falling into unnecessary debates after the fall of a brutal fascist regime disrespects the sacrifices of the martyrs who fought for democracy.

He urged all to stay away from the politics of revenge and instead focus on implementing well-thought-out plans to bring positive changes in the country’s political system.

The BNP leader noted hid party’s future politics will be centred around improving people’s living standards, saying: “Creating jobs both at home and abroad and ensuring safe employment will be BNP’s top priority.”

Tarique said if BNP gets the responsibility to run the country with direct support from people’s votes, it will be able to quickly implement its plans for the welfare of the country and the people.

He added: “Ahead of the upcoming national election, please present BNP’s vision and plans to the people at all levels.”

“BNP believes that people are the source of all political power. Let us stand with the people, and tell them to vote for the sheaf of paddy, and together we’ll build the nation,” he said.

Giving advice to the leaders of the party’s voluntary wing, Tarique said: “You are already running campaigns at upazila-level hospitals voluntarily. Please consider launching a union-level cleanliness drive to protect the environment through voluntary efforts.”

He said he believes that if a countrywide cleanliness campaign was declared at a suitable time, it would not only help protect the environment but also set an example of positive political change.

He said: “This would help present the nationalist movement to the people in a new way.”

Tarique also urged everyone to avoid doing anything that might create a negative impression among the people.

He reminded them that people are the strength of BNP and told them to stay close to people by earning their love and showing love in return.

“My appeal to you — avoid doing anything that might create a negative impression in the minds of the people. Always remember — manpower is BNP’s strength. Stay with the love of the people, and keep loving them back,” the BNP leader said.

Some children of Swechhasebak Dal leaders and activists, who were victims of enforced disappearance or killed during the struggle against Sheikh Hasina, spoke at the program, creating an emotional atmosphere that deeply moved the audience.