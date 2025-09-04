Attack on police at Adabor: 11 accused sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered 11 individuals arrested in connection with the attempted murder of policeman Al Amin in the capital’s Adabor area to be sent to jail.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order after the accused were produced before the court by Adabor Police Sub-Inspector Rakibul Islam, who sought their detention. Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of the police prosecution department confirmed the matter.

The accused sent to jail are Md Joni, Roni, Rina Begum, Mariam Begum, Osman, Rezwan Ahmed, Raju alias Katappa Raju, Nazir Hawlader, Al Amin Islam, Lutfur Rahman, and Abul Kalam Azad. Detectives had arrested them on Wednesday from various locations in Tejgaon.

The case stems from an attack on police personnel on Monday by a teenage gang in Adabor, who used locally made sharp weapons. Al Amin was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

According to the case statement, police received information that a man named Palash had been abducted and was being held on the rooftop of Shahidul Islam’s house in Shyamoli Housing’s second project, with kidnappers demanding ransom. When police arrived at the scene with the complainant, the accused hurled bricks at the police vehicle, smashed its windows, and threw chilli powder at officers.

As police attempted to draw their weapons in self-defense, the attackers assaulted them with samurai swords and other locally made weapons, seriously injuring Officer Al Amin. The accused fled when additional police reinforcements arrived.

Following the incident, Adabor SI Ibrahim Khalil filed an attempted murder case on Tuesday.