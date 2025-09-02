102 detained in Adabor for attacking police

At least 102 people have been detained by law enforcement agencies in connection with the incident of hacking and injuring a police officer in the Sunibir Housing area of Adabor in the capital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) AKM Mehedi Hasan of Mohammadpur Zone under Tejgaon Division shared this information at around 2:45am on Tuesday.

He said: “So far, 102 people have been detained in connection with the incident of hacking and injuring police member Al-Amin in the housing area of Adabor. Joint forces are conducting drives in different parts of Adabor. Among those involved in this incident, several people have been detained. Verification is ongoing and our drive is still continuing.”

On Monday, members of a teen gang carried out an attack on police with locally made weapons in Adabor. In the incident, a police member named Al-Amin was seriously injured. He is currently under treatment at a hospital.

Locals have said that at around 11pm on Monday, police members conducted a raid at a garage in the Sunibir Housing area. At that time, Johnny and Rony, the masterminds of the teen gang in the Adabor area, attacked the police with locally made weapons. They hacked a police member, leaving him seriously injured. The injured police officer was later rescued and taken to the hospital.

Locals have further said that Johnny and Rony are active members of the teen gang “Kobji Kata” group of the Mohammadpur-Adabor area. They control the entire Adabor area from the sand field in Adabor-10. Earlier, they hacked and killed many people on several occasions. Even after the administration arrested them, the court granted them bail within a few days. Upon return, they started committing the same acts again.