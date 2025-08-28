Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University students stage road blockade in Agargaon

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University staged an hour-long road blockade in Dhaka’s Agargaon area on Thursday to press their three-point job-related demands.

According to witnesses, the students gathered on campus around 10am and later marched toward Begum Rokeya Sarani at 11am.

The blockade had disrupted traffic in Agargaon and nearby areas. The students were seen chanting slogans against diploma holders.

Sher-e-Bangla police station Officer-in-Charge Emaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the students withdrew from the road around 12 pm.

The students’ demands include keeping the 10th-grade posts (sub-assistant agriculture officer/sub-assistant scientific officer/equivalent) at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and other research institutions open only for graduates in agriculture.

They also want to ensure that promotion to the 9th grade (abolishing BADC's quota) cannot occur without passing the recruitment examination and they are seeking a government circular to prohibit the use of the title "Agriculturist" unless the person holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture or related subjects.