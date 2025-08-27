Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Buet VC condemns police baton-charge on protesting students

He stressed that such actions are unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable

Buet Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abu Borhan Mohammad Badruzzaman condemns the police baton-charge on protesting students and expresses solidarity with those continuing their sit-in at Shahbagh, Dhaka, following clashes earlier in the day on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 09:12 PM

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abu Borhan Mohammad Badruzzaman has strongly condemned and protested the police baton-charge on protesting engineering students.

On Wednesday, he expressed solidarity with students staging a sit-in at Shahbagh in Dhaka, saying police brutally attacked them while they were trying to march towards the Chief Adviser's Official Residence Jamuna.

He highlighted that such actions are entirely unacceptable in a civilized society and that those responsible must be investigated and held accountable.

The VC said students from Buet and other universities were marching towards Jamuna to press some of their reasonable demands when the police carried out the baton-charge, which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

He added: “Many of our students were injured by police tear gas, sound grenades, and rubber bullets. Buet has provided them with medical care to the fullest extent possible. Several students remain admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital and other hospitals. We will extend all possible support on our part.”

Professor Badruzzaman also said: “To address the students’ demands, I, along with the pro-vice-chancellor, met with the education adviser and highlighted the reasonableness of their requests. I urged the advisers to take responsibility, form a committee, and resolve the matter. Consequently, a committee has been established.”

However, some students rejected the committee and raised slogans claiming it was illegitimate. The VC said he invited anyone with concerns about the committee to speak, and that Buet would maintain communication with the committee. Students insisted that they must come in person.

During talks, many students continued chanting slogans expressing dissatisfaction, saying they would continue their protest on the streets until their demands were met.

At around 5pm, the protesters announced a five-point demand at a press conference, up from the previous three-point demand.

Zubayer Ahmed, a student of Buet’s Civil Engineering Department and representative of the protesters, said Interim Government Home Adviser Jahangir Alam must apologize for the attacks on students and be held accountable.

He rejected the committee formed by government notification and demanded a new committee with university teachers and representatives of protesting students.

He said: “The previous three-point demand must be fulfilled through an executive order without delay. The three advisers—Fouzul Kabir, Adilur Rahman, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan—must provide assurance in person.”

He added: “Medical expenses for students injured in the attack must be covered. The safety of the protesting students must be ensured, and no further attacks may be carried out against justified protests. Action must be taken against those responsible for assaulting student Rokon, as well as against the police involved in today’s attack.”

By 6pm, students returned to Shahbagh from the InterContinental intersection, continuing their sit-in while chanting various slogans.

Earlier, the protest began at 11am at Shahbagh. Around 1:30pm, when students tried to march towards the residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna, to press their demands, police blocked them at the InterContinental intersection.

A near hour-long chase and counter-chase ensued, during which police used baton-charge, tear gas, sound grenades, and water cannons. More than fifty students and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

