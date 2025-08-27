Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Protesting engineering students demand govt response, refuse to back down

  • The students have sought an apology from the home adviser
  • They rejected the government-formed committee, calling for a new one including students
Buet students stage a sit-in at Shahbagh, Dhaka, demanding government advisers personally address their five-point demands, following clashes with police on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 07:04 PM

Engineering students, including those from Buet, who are protesting for official recognition, have put forward five demands.

They warned that unless the government’s home and education advisers meet them in Shahbagh and address their demands, the protest will continue.

Zubayer Ahmed, a student of Buet’s Department of Civil Engineering, presented the demands at a press conference held in front of the exit gate of Hotel InterContinental in Shahbagh around 5:15pm on Wednesday.

He said interim government Home Adviser Jahangir Alam must apologize and be held accountable for Wednesday’s attack on students. Action must also be taken against those responsible for assaulting fellow student Rokon, as well as against police personnel involved in the violence.

Rejecting the committee formed by government notification, Zubayer demanded the formation of a new committee with representatives from university teachers and protesting students. He further urged the government to issue an executive order addressing their previously declared three-point demand without delay.

“The three advisers—Fouzul Kabir, Adilur Rahman, and Syeda Rizwan Hasan—must personally come and provide assurance. Medical expenses for students injured in the attack must be covered, the safety of the protesting students must be ensured, and no further attacks may be carried out against justified protests,” he demanded.

At the press conference, students said at least 60 protesters were injured in police attacks earlier in the day.

The protest began at 11am as part of the pre-announced “Long March to Dhaka” program to press home their three-point demand. Around 1:30pm, police obstructed their attempt to march towards the Jamuna.

Clashes ensued, with police and students chasing-counter chasing, throwing bricks, and police firing tear gas and sound grenades. Several students and police personnel were injured in the confrontation.

Following this, the demonstrators blocked the road in front of the InterContinental and continued their sit-in, chanting slogans.

Around 3:30pm, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Divisional police, said: “The Buet students and other BSc engineers have been staging a sit-in at Shahbagh for the last two days peacefully.”

He added: “Shahbagh is a key intersection, and although their protest was causing immense public suffering, we did not forcefully remove them. We only requested them several times to clear the area.”

Due to the protest, traffic at Shahbagh and surrounding roads remained suspended for more than seven hours, causing severe congestion across much of the capital. Commuters have faced extreme difficulties.

Asaduzzaman, a pedestrian, said: “I got on a bus from Gulistan to go to Gabtoli, but after sitting in traffic for almost an hour, I decided to walk. I’ll get on another bus from Farmgate.”

Many others were seen walking long distances due to the gridlock.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcement personnel, including police and Rapid Action Battalion members, have been deployed at Shahbagh and in front of the InterContinental. Police said security forces remain on alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Topics:

BuetShahbaghInterContinental DhakaSyeda Rizwana Hasan
