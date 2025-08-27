Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Two arrested for 'stealing' Chinese citizen's wallet in Mirpur

Both men are reportedly wanted in other cases, says the police official

Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 06:47 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals over the alleged theft of a Chinese citizen’s wallet in the Mirpur Golchattar area of Dhaka.

The arrestees were identified as Sabbir, 19, and Antu, 27, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police,

Thew wallet was stolen on August 17 from the north side of the Metro Rail Station in Mirpur-10 while the Chinese national was passing through the area.

Zinnatul, a friend of the victim, filed a case at Mirpur Model Police Station, sayinmg that the bag contained Tk30,000 , USD 400, and a Chinese bank card.

Police identified Sabbir through CCTV footage and technological analysis and arrested him from Chalantika slum in Rupnagar, Mirpur, on August 21, recovering Tk2,500 from his possession.

Based on Sabbir’s confession, police arrested Antu from Mirpur-10 on Wednesday and recovered $300.

Both men are reportedly wanted in other cases, Talebur added.

