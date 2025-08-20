Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Earlier, on August 13, the BNP secretary general had travelled to Bangkok for a follow-up eye treatment

File image: Mirza Fakhrul islam, on 3rd August at a rally organized by the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, in Dhaka’s Shahbagh, marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:10 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to the hospital again on Tuesday night.

He returned to Dhaka from Thailand on Tuesday evening and later attended a meeting at the Gulshan Chairperson’s office, which continued until around 11:30pm.

According to BNP’s media cell, after reaching home, Mirza Fakhrul began to feel unwell. He was then taken to United Hospital by Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

BNP media official Shairul Kabir Khan stated that at 1am, Mirza Fakhrul was admitted under the supervision of Professor Dr. NAM Momenuzzaman. He is currently under observation.

At 2:20am, Dr Zahid said that his condition was “now better.”

Earlier, on August 13, the BNP secretary general had travelled to Bangkok for a follow-up eye treatment.

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
