Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to the hospital again on Tuesday night.

He returned to Dhaka from Thailand on Tuesday evening and later attended a meeting at the Gulshan Chairperson’s office, which continued until around 11:30pm.

According to BNP’s media cell, after reaching home, Mirza Fakhrul began to feel unwell. He was then taken to United Hospital by Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

BNP media official Shairul Kabir Khan stated that at 1am, Mirza Fakhrul was admitted under the supervision of Professor Dr. NAM Momenuzzaman. He is currently under observation.

At 2:20am, Dr Zahid said that his condition was “now better.”

Earlier, on August 13, the BNP secretary general had travelled to Bangkok for a follow-up eye treatment.