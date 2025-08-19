Yunus: Martyred Milestone teachers to be remembered forever

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said that the three teachers of Milestone School and College, who gave up their lives saving students when a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed in their campus, will be remembered by the nation as shining examples of humanity and courage through eternity.

The three teachers- Maherin Chowdhury, Masuka Begum and Mahfuza Khatun lost their lives in the aircraft crash.

Yunus came up with the remarks while talking to families of the three deceased teachers at the state guesthouse Jamuna in the capital on Tuesday.

“Even though some time has passed, this memory still remains raw in everyone's minds. As soon as I learned of the incident, I wanted to meet with you. However, it would not have been appropriate to meet during the difficult times you were facing," said the chief adviser.

"We can express our condolences to you, but we do not have the power to erase this unbearable memory. However, I can say this much: this grief is not yours alone. As a nation, we share this sorrow,” he added.

During the meeting, he invited the families to share their memories of the teachers.

Mansur Helal, husband of teacher Maherin, said: “She spoke to me over the phone while being taken to the hospital. What I saw at the burn institute that day is indescribable. I saw her — one side of her body was completely burned. Some lightly injured children being treated nearby told me: ‘Miss pulled us out one by one! She was fine! Why did this happen to her?’ I asked her: ‘Why didn’t you get out? Didn’t you think of your own two sons?' She replied: 'They’re also my children. How could I leave them behind?'”

He added: "People of all faiths and backgrounds prayed for her. She gave herself selflessly for everyone.”

Mahfuza Khatun passed away on Thursday after 24 days of treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Her daughter Ayesha Siddika broke down in tears while speaking about her mother.

“My mother had recovered quite a lot. I thought we’d be going home together. The day I put her in a wheelchair, it felt like I had conquered the world,” she said.

“Every day without her feels like a dream. I had already lost my father — and now my mother too. I’ve become an orphan. I haven’t even returned to our home yet. How can I go back without her?” she said.

Khalilur Rahman, brother-in-law of Masuka Begum, said: “Her sister has been ill and partially visually impaired for a long time. Masuka always stayed connected with her father and sister and did everything possible for their care. She regularly sent money to her father and treated our children like her own. Her life revolved around her family and her school.”

Meanwhile, the chief adviser said: “Listening to your stories is painful, but also fills me with pride. These individuals risked their lives to save others — an extraordinary act of humanity. They have elevated us as a nation. They’ve made people think deeply. ‘What would I have done in their place? Would I have risked everything to save those children?’ These questions have stirred something within all of us.”

“These teachers are our pride, our ideals. We must preserve their memories. Whatever needs to be done, we will do,” he said.