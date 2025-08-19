Probe after passenger claims theft at Dhaka airport

A claim of stolen valuables by a passenger arriving on a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi triggered an immediate probe at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport recently, with officials moving quickly to establish the facts.

Mohammad Sohag, who landed at 5:20am on flight BS-350, was later found distressed at Canopy-1 of the international arrivals’ terminal late Tuesday, alleging that a power bank, charger, a gold chain, and a pair of earrings had gone missing from his luggage.

Airport authorities reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that no items had been lost or stolen on site. Instead, investigations revealed that Sohag’s power bank had been removed earlier at Abu Dhabi airport as a restricted item and sealed separately. Verification of the other claimed items is still under process with US-Bangla Airlines.

Airport officials further pointed out that international aviation rules discourage passengers from placing gold ornaments or other valuables in checked baggage, and that such items must be declared to the airline. Sohag had failed to do so, in violation of regulations.

The matter was later placed before an executive magistrate, who directed US-Bangla Airlines to accept a written complaint from the passenger and forward it to their Abu Dhabi office. The airline has since contacted authorities there and is awaiting a reply.