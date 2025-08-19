Tuesday, August 19, 2025

July victims’ families demand law adviser's resignation

The protest blocked traffic on the road in front of the secretariat

Protest by families of martyrs and the injured in front of the Secretariat. August 19, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 01:55 PM

Family members of the July martyrs and the injured staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the interim government’s Law Adviser, Asif Nazrul.

The demonstration began around 11:15an in front of the National Press Club. Later, at approximately 12:30pm, the protesters marched to Gate No 2 of the Secretariat and held a sit-in.

The protest disrupted traffic on the road in front of the Secretariat.

Bulbul Karim, father of July martyr Alif Ahmed Siam, said: “Even after a year, we have not received justice for the murder of my child. The government is mocking justice. We see the accused getting bail in exchange for money, yet the law adviser is unable to take any action.”

Aminul Islam, injured in the July mass uprising, said: “If the July injured take to the streets again, the consequences will not be good. Martyr families and the injured fear no one. The government must keep this in mind.”

Earlier, when the martyr families and the July injured tried to march towards the secretariat, police personnel tried to stop them.

During the confrontation, scuffles also broke out between the July martyr families, the injured, and the police.

 

Topics:

ProtestsecretariatResignationAsif Nazrul
