Ex-Awami League MP Opu arrested in Dhaka

Detectives have arrested former Awami League MP Shafiqul Islam Opu (Jhenaidah-2) from a house in Dhaka.

Superintendent of Police Manjur Morshed said a Detective Branch (DB) team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested him from the house at Dhanmondi on Sunday.

A police team from Jhenaidah went to Dhaka to bring him back and he would be presented before a court on Monday, he said.

Former MP Opu is accused in three cases including for vandalism and arson on BNP office in the district.

He was elected MP from the Jhenaidah-2 seat with boat symbol in 2008 election by defeating BNP- candidate Moshiur Rahman.

In 2014 election, he lost to independent candidate Tahjib Alam Siddique.

Opu became president of the district unit of Awami League after then president and Jhenaidah-1 AL MP Abdul Hay had died on March 24 last year.