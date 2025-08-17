Monday, August 18, 2025

Mohakhali filing station fire: One injured admitted to NIBPS

About 45% of his body is burned, and his respiratory tract has also been damaged

A fire broke out at a CNG filling station in the Mohakhali area of the capital on Sunday evening. Photo: Courtesy of Fariad Ahsan
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM

A fire that broke out at the Eureka Enterprise CNG filling station in Mohakhali, Dhaka, left a 55-year-old man, Mir Hossain, injured.

He was rescued and taken to the emergency department of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 8:50pm on Sunday.

The matter was confirmed by Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He said: “Mir Hossain came to the emergency department after sustaining burns in the fire at the Mohakhali filling station. About 45% of his body has burn injuries. His respiratory tract has also been damaged.”

Fire Accident National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
