Mohakhali filing station fire: One injured admitted to NIBPS

A fire that broke out at the Eureka Enterprise CNG filling station in Mohakhali, Dhaka, left a 55-year-old man, Mir Hossain, injured.

He was rescued and taken to the emergency department of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 8:50pm on Sunday.

The matter was confirmed by Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He said: “Mir Hossain came to the emergency department after sustaining burns in the fire at the Mohakhali filling station. About 45% of his body has burn injuries. His respiratory tract has also been damaged.”