Police: No link found between Dhanmondi 32 detainees and Awami League

None of the six people detained from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 area were found to have any connection with the Awami League and will be released after verification, police said on Friday.

Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge Kyashainyu Marma saidt: “None of the detainees were found to have any link with the Awami League. They will be released after verification.”

Friday marked the 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s assassination.

In the afternoon, Dhanmondi zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zishanul Haque said: “The overall situation at Dhanmondi 32 is calm. In addition to routine duties, extra precautions have been taken to ensure security. However, no new specific security threat has emerged.”

He added that public entry to Bangabandhu Bhaban has been temporarily restricted due to risks posed by a damaged section of the building. “We made this decision keeping public safety in mind,” he said.

According to police and local sources, security was tightened in the area from Thursday afternoon, with large contingents of police from various units and members of intelligence agencies deployed. Barricades were set up on both sides of Road 32, restricting public entry.

Leaders and activists of the BNP, along with Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal, took up positions alongside police. Many people suspected of being Awami League members were questioned, with some chased and beaten.

At around 8:30pm Thursday, BNP leaders and activists detained a Chhatra Shibir member and handed him over to police. Another two were detained at 9:30pm, and a fourth around 12:30am. Two more people were detained Friday morning. In several instances, mobs formed and assaulted the detainees.

Law enforcement agencies remain on the highest level of alert in the area.