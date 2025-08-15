Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Pedestrians face danger due to structural damage, illegal hawkers, and absent or non-functional lighting on many of the city’s foot overbridges, forcing some to cross busy roads at ground level.

In Dhaka, foot overbridges are meant to provide pedestrians a safe way to cross busy roads, reduce accidents, and ensure orderly movement. However, many of the city’s bridges have become unsafe and largely unusable due to poor maintenance, illegal occupation, broken structures, billboard encroachments, and lack of lighting. While some bridges have escalators installed, they remain non-operational. Even well-maintained bridges are often avoided, and in several key areas, no foot overbridges exist despite the need.

Currently, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has around 33 foot overbridges, while Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has about 60.

Official response from DSCC

DSCC Engineer Rajib Khadem acknowledged the issues and outlined steps being taken. “We will inform the electrical division regarding the Shukrabad bridge lights. The broken parts of the Science Lab bridge will be repaired. We have already installed new roofs on several bridges where none existed before, but due to its age, the Science Lab bridge cannot be roofed. The New Market bridge should be completed within three to four months, after which it will be opened on administrative order,” he said.

He added, “Hawkers and homeless encroachment are removed periodically, but they return. Without a permanent presence, they take advantage. We also remove unauthorized advertisements. New bridges will be introduced according to demand.”

Dhaka South City Corporation

At 7:30pm, Farhana Ratna stood beneath the Shukrabad foot overbridge, unsure whether to go over it or cross directly towards the Metro Shopping Mall. She ultimately chose the latter.

“It feels unsafe to go over. Once, my friend and I went up, but some vagrant men were sitting there, staring at us unpleasantly. Frightened, we turned back and crossed below. Now, I only use the bridge during the day — at night, I go underneath,” she told the Dhaka Tribune. She recalled witnessing a chain-snatching incident targeting a young woman on the Sobhanbagh Masjid foot overbridge about a year ago.

A shopkeeper beside the Shukrabad bridge, wishing to be anonymous, said muggers frequent the area, especially late at night. “The bridge has been without lights for more than 18 months, with no attention from city authorities.”

On-duty Sergeant Sajjad Ali said: “We often finish duty late and even as men, we feel unsafe crossing alone — it is even more dangerous for women. The city corporation urgently needs to restore the lighting.”

The Panthapath bridge presents an even grimmer scene. Hotel food waste is scattered around, while homeless people sleep along one side. The bridge’s upper structure has several broken sections with holes, forcing many pedestrians to cross below.

The Science Lab foot overbridge has no roof, and several steps are broken with exposed rods, making passage difficult. During rain, the uncovered bridge becomes slippery, causing accidents.

The old bridge near Chandni Chowk market in New Market area was dismantled for reconstruction about 18 months ago, but work remains incomplete, forcing pedestrians to cross the road at risk. The Balaka Cinema Hall bridge is plagued by broken steps, stagnant water, and illegal hawker occupation, making passage difficult.

The Shahbagh foot overbridge is occupied by flower vendors. Access to the stairs is blocked, the steps are dirty and foul-smelling, and several are broken. The upper section is damaged and littered.

Bangladesh Medical University Hospital Doctor Nasrin Sohana said: “This bridge is entirely unusable — even a healthy person would struggle to cross. The city corporation must repair it immediately.”

The large bridge near Matsya Bhaban is taken over by the homeless, with bedding laid out even during daytime. Checker Ashraful, stationed nearby, said: “At night, illegal gambling takes place here. Metal stands by the roadside are broken down and sold. People upstairs are involved in muggings and other crimes.”

Kakrail Junction still lacks a foot overbridge, causing difficulties for pedestrians.

Dhaka North City Corporation

Farmgate, one of Dhaka’s busiest areas with markets, hospitals, educational institutions, and a metro station, saw the construction of the country’s second-largest foot overbridge in October 2023. However, it is now occupied by hawkers and makeshift shops, with crowded entrances resembling a small market. Although two escalators are installed, they have remained inoperative for three years, with several people sleeping on them.

From Farmgate to Banglamotor, two consecutive bridges can be found. The first has lighting and is in use, though hawkers remain present. The second has no lighting, and pedestrians avoid it — only a few young men can be seen from a distance.

At night, the Paribagh bridge is dark, with broken steps. Pedestrian Imam Hossain said, “I use the bridge during the day, but at night I cross below. Without lighting, the stairs cannot be used.”

The Banglamotor overbridge, in contrast, has sufficient lighting, enabling pedestrians to cross freely at any time.

Other bridges such as Malibagh Abul Hotel and Uttar Badda Bazar are littered or obstructed by hawkers, while the Bashtola bus stand bridge sees fewer users but is occupied by homeless people. At the Gulshan–Bhatara police station junction, the narrow Notun Bazar bridge is heavily used despite vendors occupying parts of it. Pedestrian Munni said, “This foot overbridge is very narrow, and on top of that, hawkers sit here, making it extremely difficult to walk across.”