Milestone tragedy: Another teacher dies at NIBPS

Currently, 23 patients are under treatment at the burn institute

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 02:42 PM

A teacher of Milestone School and College, who suffered burns when a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into the institute on July 21, passed away while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital on Thursday.

The deceased, Mahfuza, 45, died at 12:45pm at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The matter was confirmed by Residential Physician Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

Doctors said she had suffered 25% burn injuries.

Currently, 23 patients are under treatment at the burn institute.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet lost control and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.

Topics:

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
