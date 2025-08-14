Milestone tragedy: Another teacher dies at NIBPS

A teacher of Milestone School and College, who suffered burns when a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into the institute on July 21, passed away while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital on Thursday.
The deceased, Mahfuza, 45, died at 12:45pm at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The matter was confirmed by Residential Physician Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.
Doctors said she had suffered 25% burn injuries.
Currently, 23 patients are under treatment at the burn institute.
On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet lost control and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.