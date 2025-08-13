Teachers’ sit-in in front of Press Club halts traffic

Thousands of teachers from across the country are staging a sit-in in front of the National Press Club, demanding that MPO-included education be nationalized. The teachers’ sit-in has disrupted traffic on Topkhana Road in front of the Press Club.

On Wednesday, the sit-in was organized by the “MPO-Included Education Nationalization Expectant Alliance.” The protesters occupied the area from the Secretariat corner near the Press Club to Kadam Fountain.

As a result, vehicles on Topkhana Road in front of the Press Club are being diverted via the Education Building corner to Gulistan corner in front of the Secretariat.

The alliance said that after a long movement in 2018, the then-government had implemented a 5% annual increment and a 20% festival allowance. At the time, the government had promised to nationalize MPO-included education in the next term.

However, the previous government failed to fulfill the promise, and teachers’ protests continued.

During talks with the current interim government, the education adviser assured them that inequalities would be addressed.

On February 12 this year, on the 22nd day of continuous sit-ins, the alliance announced at a press conference in the Secretariat that the festival allowance would be increased to 25% and house rent, medical, and recreation allowances would be implemented in the budget. Although allocations were made in the budget, the official notification has not yet been issued.

For this reason, the alliance demanded that the notification be issued by August 10, warning of continued protests otherwise.

Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO-Included Education Nationalization Expectant Alliance, said: “We have been raising these demands for a long time. The promises made by the government in 2018 have yet to be fulfilled. The current interim government’s education adviser has also assured us, but there has been no concrete progress.”

He added: “MPO-included teachers and staff are the main driving force of the country’s education system. Yet, we have been facing discrimination for years.”

He further said: “Tomorrow, a large number of teachers and staff from across the country will arrive in Dhaka. We will raise our demands together in front of the National Press Club and, if necessary, march to the Secretariat. This is not just a program; it is a struggle for rightful demands. We want the government to immediately issue the notification and provide a clear roadmap for nationalization. If our demands are not met this time, we will be forced to launch a larger and stricter program.”

Ali Rahman, who came from Kanaighat in Sylhet, said: “We have returned many times with promises. Today, no assurances will satisfy us. Soon, we will proceed toward the Secretariat. We will stay here until our demands are met.”