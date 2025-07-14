Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Saki calls for greater job opportunities for youth

Bangladesh has failed to create an environment that supports youth entrepreneurship, says Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki

File image of Zonayed Saki. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 08:22 PM

Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki has emphasized the urgent need to expand job opportunities for young people in Bangladesh.

While speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday, Saki stated that the July uprising was rooted in demands for job reform, particularly around the quota system.

He pointed out that Bangladesh has failed to create an environment that supports youth entrepreneurship. 

Without better job prospects, rising unemployment could lead to social unrest, he said. 

He mentioned that those born between 1992 and 1993 are especially affected, as they missed out on competitive exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were excluded from the revised age limit of 32 for government jobs.

He urged the government to consider these issues with compassion and allow these candidates at least one chance to sit for competitive exams. 

Saki also mentioned that the Public Administration Reform Commission has recommended raising the age limit for government jobs to 35, noting that students need more time to prepare for such roles.

 

National Press ClubZonayed Saki
