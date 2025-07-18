Silent procession in Dhaka condemns assault on democracy, vilification of Tarique

A silent procession of professionals was held in Dhaka on Friday, protesting attempts to undermine the country’s democratic environment and tarnish the image of Tarique Rahman, hailed as a symbol of youth pride.

The procession, organized by the Bangladesh United Professionals Council, began from the Jatiya Press Club and marched through Kadamful Fountain, Topkhana Road and Purana Paltan before returning to the Press Club.

It was led by Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, convener of the council and journalist Kader Gani Chowdhury, its member secretary.

Speaking during the event, Dr Zahid said democracy in the country is under threat from “conspirators operating from the shadows.”

“These elements are the main obstacle to restoring democratic governance,” he added.

Kader Gani Chowdhury said the people of Bangladesh have been struggling for nearly two decades to reclaim their voting rights, yet that right remains elusive.

He alleged that “agents of fascism” still hold influential positions within the administration and called for their removal.

Gani also demanded the repeal of all repressive laws, including the Cyber Security Act, and an end to what he described as the "politics of character assassination" and conspiracy against national leaders.

A wide range of professionals and prominent citizens took part in the procession.