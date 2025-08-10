Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nine placed on remand over seizure of 1,100 weapons

On Saturday, Bangladesh Army conducted raids in several shops and warehouses in the New Market area

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 08:59 PM

A court on Sunday granted a three-day remand for each nine shop employees in connection with a case filed under the Arms Act over the seizure of 1,100 sharp weapons from different shops and warehouses in the city's New Market area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Wahab passed the order after a hearing as police placed the accused before the court seeking a seven-day remand for each.

On Saturday, Bangladesh Army conducted raids in several shops and warehouses in the New Market area and seized about 1,100 sharp weapons. 

During the raid, army personnel arrested the nine people from the spot for their alleged involvement in selling and supplying the weapons.

Later, a case was filed by police at New Market police station under the Arms Act.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyRemand
