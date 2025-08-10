Monday, August 11, 2025

Over 1,100 sharp-bladed weapons seized in Dhaka New Market raid

Acting on a tip-off, the army launched the operation targeting the New Market outlet

Bangladesh Army seizes over 1,100 sharp weapons in New Market raid targeting illegal trade linked to juvenile gangs. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 02:48 AM

 

 

In a major crackdown on the trade of sharp weapons allegedly linked to juvenile gangs and criminal groups, the Bangladesh Army has recovered a massive stockpile of over 1,100 weapons from sales outlets and warehouses in the capital’s New Market area.

The operation, conducted on Saturday following intelligence gathered over several days, uncovered a cache of samurai swords, machetes, and other sharp-bladed weapons.

According to Army sources, many of these items resemble those used in recent violent incidents involving teenage gangs across Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off and confessions from recently arrested suspects, army intelligence officers began surveillance of several shops in the New Market area.

Field operatives discovered that many of the weapons had no legitimate domestic use and were being sold or rented to criminal elements.

“These weapons have been used in murders, extortion, and robberies in recent months,” said an army spokesperson during a press briefing held at Suhrawardy Medical College Army Camp on Saturday night.

“Some may claim they are for display, but the reality is far more dangerous.”

The army confirmed that the shops involved in the illegal trade will be handed over to the Detective Branch of police for further investigation.

Authorities are now working to determine whether there was any collusion between the shop owners and criminal gangs.

In a strong appeal to the business community, the army urged traders to stop selling sharp weapons such as samurai swords and machetes, warning that these items are increasingly being used to terrorize citizens.

The army also called on the general public to report any suspicious activity related to the illegal trade of weapons.

 

