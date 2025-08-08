Over 60% work completed on Motijheel–Kamalapur metro rail extension

Around 60.43% of the construction work of the metro rail’s extended part from Motijheel to Kamalapur has been completed so far, as the authorities have a plan to finish the work of the 1.16km extension by next year.

“The physical work of the Motijheel-Kamalapur section metro rail project has been progressing fast,” a project official of Metro Line-6 told BSS on Friday.

According to the project details, the work of extending MRT Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur (1.16km) is going in full swing.

It said construction of all station columns was completed, while all 298 precast segments were completed at its construction yard.

Besides, lifting of 17 spans out of a total of 27 spans was completed. Casting of 180 metres of concourse roof, all 180 metres of track slabs and all 180 metres of platform slabs were finished. In addition, all 824 precast parapet walls have been completed.

Earlier, the project director said that after the agreement, the contractor will install the track and signaling system of the section.

The total length of Bangladesh’s first Mass Rapid Transit Line from Uttara-Diabari-Mirpur-Farmgate-Motijheel-Kamalapur is 21.26km. Commercial operation of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel section began in November, 2023.