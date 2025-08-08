Friday, August 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

JnUJA demands justice for slain journalist Tuhin

They urged the government to take effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents

Jagannath University Journalists Association (JnUJA) formed a human chain demanding justice for the murder of Asaduzzaman Tuhin. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 05:37 PM

Jagannath University Journalists’ Association (JnUJA) formed a human chain demanding justice for the brutal murder of Asaduzzaman Tuhin, a journalist of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, who was killed by having his throat slit in Gazipur on Thursday.

The human chain took place at the sculpture square on the university premises after Juma prayers on Friday.

Sakerul Islam, office secretary of the association and correspondent for Dainik Jugantor, said, “The murder of journalist Tuhin is not just the silencing of a single voice; it is a threat to press freedom and public safety. We strongly condemn this killing and demand a swift trial of the perpetrators.”

Asadul Islam, vice president of the association and correspondent for The Daily Sun, added, “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the safety of its citizens. Repeated incidents like this raise serious concerns. Journalists serve as the fourth pillar of the state. Attacks on them are attempts to suppress the truth and revive authoritarian tendencies. If this crime goes unpunished, it will only escalate anarchy in society.”

Demanding a fair investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible, Imran Hossain, president of the association and reporter for Dainik Samakal, said, “We journalists bring social irregularities to light with our pens. But when our own safety is threatened, democracy and freedom of expression are also placed at risk.”

The association condemned the murder of journalist Tuhin and called on the government to take effective measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Topics:

Jagannath University (JnU)
Read More

Risk-prone Rofiq Bhaban, renovation will take time, says JnU VC

Human chain demands announcement of JnUCSU election roadmap

JnU students protest recent communal, mob attacks

'University Teachers Link' makes its debut

Bangladesh Young Columnists Forum celebrates 7th founding anniversary at JnU

Gayebana janaza held at JnU in memory of Milestone tragedy victims

Latest News

'Ali' heads to TIFF after Cannes win

100 hill schools to get Starlink internet within 6 months

Trishna nets hat-trick as Bangladesh hammer Timor-Leste 8-0

Hafizuddin: People in Bangladesh have long voted for individuals, not symbols

Kunming Eye Hospital keen to treat July Uprising injured

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Adxbird floating

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x