JnUJA demands justice for slain journalist Tuhin

Jagannath University Journalists’ Association (JnUJA) formed a human chain demanding justice for the brutal murder of Asaduzzaman Tuhin, a journalist of Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, who was killed by having his throat slit in Gazipur on Thursday.

The human chain took place at the sculpture square on the university premises after Juma prayers on Friday.

Sakerul Islam, office secretary of the association and correspondent for Dainik Jugantor, said, “The murder of journalist Tuhin is not just the silencing of a single voice; it is a threat to press freedom and public safety. We strongly condemn this killing and demand a swift trial of the perpetrators.”

Asadul Islam, vice president of the association and correspondent for The Daily Sun, added, “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the safety of its citizens. Repeated incidents like this raise serious concerns. Journalists serve as the fourth pillar of the state. Attacks on them are attempts to suppress the truth and revive authoritarian tendencies. If this crime goes unpunished, it will only escalate anarchy in society.”

Demanding a fair investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible, Imran Hossain, president of the association and reporter for Dainik Samakal, said, “We journalists bring social irregularities to light with our pens. But when our own safety is threatened, democracy and freedom of expression are also placed at risk.”

The association condemned the murder of journalist Tuhin and called on the government to take effective measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.