DMP imposes ban on all kind of rallies around Secretariat, Jamuna

The ban was imposed, citing the need to ensure public safety and security for the chief adviser

A building of the the Bangladesh Secretariat and the State Guest House Jamuna, which serves as the official residence of the chief adviser. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 07:11 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all types of gatherings in and around the Bangladesh Secretariat and the Jamuna official residence of the chief adviser, effective from Friday until further notice.

The restriction was announced in a public order signed by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, invoking Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No III/76), citing the need to ensure public safety and security for the Chief Adviser.

According to the order, all forms of assembly—including meetings, mass gatherings, processions, human chains, sit-ins, and demonstrations—are prohibited from Friday, until further directives are issued.

The restricted zone includes the Bangladesh Secretariat and its adjacent areas, as well as the Jamuna residence of the chief adviser and surrounding locations. The specific perimeter covers the area between Hotel Intercontinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Sambhal, Officers Club Crossing, and Mintu Road Crossing.

