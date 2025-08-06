Woman dies after bus hits motorcycle near Dhaka airport

A woman riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a bus in the Kawla area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Her identity could not be confirmed immediately. Police said she appeared to be around 30 years old.

She was wearing a purple burqa at the time of the accident.

Pedestrian Rafiqul Islam, who brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the accident took place under the Elevated Expressway in Kawla when a bus hit the motorcycle she was riding on.

The woman, who was reportedly on a ride-sharing motorcycle, fell off and suffered severe injuries.

Although the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, he left the scene.

The injured woman was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

She was later shifted to DMCH’s emergency department around 10:30am, where on-duty doctors declared her dead.

The DMCH police outpost in-charge, Inspector Md Faruk, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue and the matter has been reported to the local police station.