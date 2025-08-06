Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Woman dies after bus hits motorcycle near Dhaka airport

Her identity could not be confirmed immediately

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM

A woman riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a bus in the Kawla area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Her identity could not be confirmed immediately. Police said she appeared to be around 30 years old.

She was wearing a purple burqa at the time of the accident.

Pedestrian Rafiqul Islam, who brought her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the accident took place under the Elevated Expressway in Kawla when a bus hit the motorcycle she was riding on.

The woman, who was reportedly on a ride-sharing motorcycle, fell off and suffered severe injuries.

Although the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, he left the scene.

The injured woman was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

She was later shifted to DMCH’s emergency department around 10:30am, where on-duty doctors declared her dead.

The DMCH police outpost in-charge, Inspector Md Faruk, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue and the matter has been reported to the local police station.

Topics:

Road Accident
Read More

Seven of a family killed in Noakhali road crash

Six killed in Natore truck-microbus collision

Two Jamaat leaders killed in road accident on way to Dhaka rally

Father of JU student killed in bus accident, 10 buses detained

3 killed in head-on collision between bus, truck in Pabna

2 killed in road accident in Khulna

Latest News

Abu Sayed murder: ICT frames charges against 30

Rain, thundershowers likely over 8 divisions

How political parties reacted to February election announcement

UN warns expanded Israeli Gaza war risks 'catastrophic consequences'

BNP sees February election as path to democratic transition

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x