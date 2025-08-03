Sunday, August 03, 2025

Gridlock grips Dhaka as rallies and exams collide

Overlapping political events are expected to draw large crowds to Shahbagh, Central Shaheed Minar and Suhrawardy Udyan

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 02:07 PM

Dhaka’s streets turned into a sea of traffic on Sunday morning, as political rallies and public examinations brought the city to a near standstill.

From the early hours, office-goers, students and everyday commuters found themselves stuck in long tailbacks, inching through major roads under the scorching sun.

With thousands heading to political gatherings and exam centres across the capital, pressure on key thoroughfares only worsened.

Roads near major intersections, exam centres and rally venues experienced particularly heavy traffic, leaving thousands stranded or delayed.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified security measures and restricted vehicular movement on several major roads in the capital to reduce public inconvenience, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) is scheduled to hold a rally at the Shahbagh intersection from 2pm to 6pm.

Besides, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will organise a gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar from 4pm to 6pm, demanding the announcement of the ‘July Declaration and July Charter’.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed cultural group Saimum Shilpigoshthi will stage a programme titled “July Awakening” at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Large crowds are expected in the Shahbagh, Central Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas due to these overlapping events.

In a public notice, DMP Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali warned of possible traffic congestion in and around Shahbagh.

In light of the HSC examinations, the DMP has announced traffic diversions and partial movement control in the area to minimise public inconvenience.

The measures will remain in place from Sunday morning until evening, said the DMP.

