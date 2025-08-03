Sunday, August 03, 2025

Which roads should be avoided in Dhaka Sunday?

DMP has urged commuters to use alternative routes and plan for additional travel time

File image of traffic. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 09:54 AM

Major traffic disruptions are expected in Dhaka on Sunday, August 3 as two rallies and a cultural program are set to draw large crowds to Shahbagh, the Central Shaheed Minar, and nearby areas.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised commuters to take alternative routes and allow extra travel time, as HSC, equivalent, and BCS exams are also being held on Sunday.

Areas to Avoid:

  • Shahbagh Intersection — Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) rally from 12pm to 6pm

  • Central Shaheed Minar — National Citizen Party (NCP) rally from 3pm to 6pm

  • Suhrawardy Udyan Entry Points — “July Jagaran” cultural festival from 10am to 10pm

Road Diversions and Alternative Routes:

  • Hotel Intercontinental Intersection: Traffic from Sonargaon or Bangla Motor to turn left towards Hare Road or Minto Road instead of heading straight to Shahbagh.

  • Katabon Intersection: Traffic from Science Lab to turn right to Nilkhet or Palashi, or left to Sonargaon (Hatirpool) Road and Bangla Motor Link Road. Shahbagh-bound movement to be avoided.

  • Matsya Bhaban Intersection: Traffic from the High Court or Kadom Fountain to use Hare Road or Shaheed Captain Monsur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar Road). From Kakrail Mosque crossing, movement should continue straight to the High Court and onwards to Gulistan or Dhaka University.

  • TSC/Raju Memorial Sculpture: Traffic from Nilkhet or Doel Chattar to avoid Shahbagh and continue via Doel Chattar or Nilkhet.

  • Roads near Shaheed Minar: All adjoining roads and Suhrawardy Udyan entrances to be avoided.

According to DMP, vehicular movement through Shahbagh intersection will not be possible during the events, and the public is urged to steer clear of the affected areas.

Topics:

Chhatra DalTraffic advisoryNational Citizen Party
