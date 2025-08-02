JU VC mourns death of construction worker, probe committee formed

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the death of construction worker Md Ariful Islam, 35, who died on Friday after falling from the roof of the under-construction library building.

In a condolence message, the vice-chancellor on Saturday extended sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

Following an emergency meeting, the university formed a five-member inquiry committee headed by Prof Dr Md Shafiqul Islam of the Physics Department to investigate the incident and determine why workers were present despite a construction ban.

The committee has been asked to submit its report with recommendations within five working days.

Meanwhile, the university administration has warned of exemplary punishment if anyone is found to have violated the suspension order. It also assured that appropriate financial assistance and support will be provided to the deceased worker's family.