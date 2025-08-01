July warriors continue Shahbagh blockade for 30hrs

Members of the "July Warriors Council," a platform representing families of those injured or killed in the recent uprising, have been blockading the Shahbagh intersection since 11am on Thursday, demanding swift implementation of the July proclamation and charter.

The blockade has brought traffic to a standstill in Shahbagh and surrounding key roads, causing severe public suffering. However, from the afternoon onwards, protesters cleared the pavements, allowing pedestrians and small vehicles to pass.

On Friday, despite the rain, protesters were seen stationed around the intersection under the banner of “Families of July Martyrs and July Warriors (Injured)”, setting up barricades.

Due to the blockade, vehicles were being diverted from adjacent points including Katabon, Matsya Bhaban, Hotel InterContinental, and in front of Shahbagh police station.

Arman Shafin, the convener of the July Warriors Council, said they would not leave Shahbagh until the government gave a clear and positive response to their demands.

He said: “We, the families of martyrs and July warriors from all 64 districts, have come here with our own food and essentials. We will stay until our demands are met.”

Masud Rana Sourav, one of the key organizers of the movement, said the government had not made any contact with them yet.

“Our decision is final. Even if it costs us our lives, we will not leave Shahbagh without the July charter,” he said.

Their list of demands includes official recognition of July martyrs and warriors, lifelong honor and state-guaranteed healthcare, education and welfare for affected families, government responsibility for the treatment, rehabilitation, employment and overall well-being of the wounded, lifetime honorable allowances for both the injured and martyrs’ families, the establishment of special legal aid and protection centers, prosecution of those responsible for repression in line with international standards and the formation of an independent commission for truth and justice.

The demonstrators remain firm in their demands, vowing to persist until meaningful governmental action is taken.