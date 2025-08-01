July Charter: Protesters continue standoff at Shahbagh through night

Protesters under the banner "July Shahid Paribar O July Joddha" are continuing their demonstration by blocking the Shahbagh intersection, demanding constitutional recognition of the July Charter and a separate July Proclamation.

During a visit to the spot at 01:30am, UNB found protesters sitting and lying on the road, holding firm to their stance.

"We will not leave the streets until our demands are fulfilled," said one of the protesters.

The blockade has led to severe traffic congestion, causing major inconvenience for commuters.

In response to public suffering, a protesting dentist who has been at the site since morning said: "We will leave the street immediately if our demands are accepted."