July Charter: Protesters continue standoff at Shahbagh through night

Protesters clarified they are not obstructing emergency services

Protesters seen sitting and lying on the road at Shahbagh intersection at 01:30am, holding their ground. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 10:20 AM

Protesters under the banner "July Shahid Paribar O July Joddha" are continuing their demonstration by blocking the Shahbagh intersection, demanding constitutional recognition of the July Charter and a separate July Proclamation.

During a visit to the spot at 01:30am, UNB found protesters sitting and lying on the road, holding firm to their stance.

"We will not leave the streets until our demands are fulfilled," said one of the protesters.

The blockade has led to severe traffic congestion, causing major inconvenience for commuters.

In response to public suffering, a protesting dentist who has been at the site since morning said: "We will leave the street immediately if our demands are accepted."

He also claimed that authorities had previously made three unkept promises.

“We are truly sorry for the suffering caused by this blockade. It’s not our intention, but we are compelled to stay here,” he added.

Protesters clarified they are not obstructing emergency services.

"In fact, we are helping ambulances and emergency vehicles pass swiftly," another protester said.

Blockade Shahbagh Revolution 2024 July Proclamation
