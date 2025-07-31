July Warriors block Shahbagh for over 10 hours over charter demands

Protesters identifying themselves as “July Warriors” have been blockading the Shahbagh intersection in the capital since Thursday morning, demanding the implementation and permanent incorporation of the July Declaration and July Charter into the Constitution.

The blockade program, organized by a platform called the "July Warriors Council," began around 10:30am and continued for several hours, causing severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh and surrounding areas.

Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Mansur confirmed to the Dhaka Tribune around 8:50pm on Thursday that the blockade was still ongoing.

Vehicle movement was completely halted in the Shahbagh area, triggering heavy traffic gridlock on adjacent roads.

The protesters also got into an altercation with police, footage of which has circulated on social media. A Shahbagh police officer, speaking to the Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity, said the protesters became agitated when police attempted to remove the barricades.

However, OC Khalid Mansur said he was not aware of any such incidents.

Another police official from Shahbagh station confirmed that traffic had come to a complete standstill in and around the intersection, resulting in severe congestion.

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances carrying patients were allowed to pass through from the beginning of the protest.

The demonstration temporarily dispersed around 12:30pm when rain began, allowing some private vehicles to move through one side of the road.

One protester said their programs would continue until the July Charter is officially announced.

The protesters’ demands include recognition of July martyrs and “July Warriors,” lifelong honor and comprehensive support for the families of martyrs and the injured, guaranteed medical care, education, and welfare benefits, state responsibility for all treatment and rehabilitation costs, establishment of special legal protection centers, and the formation of an independent Truth and Justice Commission.

Political opposition to current draft

The National Consensus Commission is responsible for drafting the charter and has been working to finalize it by Thursday after completing the second phase of dialogue. However, discussions with all political parties have not yet concluded.

Several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolon Bangladesh, have raised objections to certain aspects of the current draft of the July Charter.

Their main concern centers on the provision stating that reform programs must be implemented within two years of forming a government through parliamentary elections.

These parties argue that the July Charter must be brought under a legal framework to ensure its implementation, warning that without legal backing, the entire reform process could remain uncertain.

They emphasized that without legal status, the charter would remain merely a political commitment rather than a binding agreement. The BNP has expressed general agreement with the current draft.

The ongoing blockade reflects growing pressure from student activists for immediate action on the July Charter, while political parties continue to debate mechanisms for ensuring its long-term implementation and legal enforceability.