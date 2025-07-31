Risk-prone Rofiq Bhaban, renovation will take time, says JnU VC

The Rofiq Bhaban at Jagannath University has been declared unsafe, prompting urgent calls for renovation, but Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said that the process will require time.

Plaster from the ceiling and walls of the Rofiq Bhaban at Jagannath University (JnU) has been falling off for the past several days, with parts of the cornice also breaking loose and hanging dangerously.

The dilapidated condition of the building has been evident for a long time, prompting serious safety concerns among teachers and students, who fear the risk of a major accident.

On Thursday, chunks of plaster fell from the building’s ceiling onto the floor and staircases.

Some students narrowly escaped injury as they managed to move away just in time.

Speaking to students revealed that such incidents occur frequently, particularly during rainfall.

They urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the longstanding issues in the Rofiq Bhaban.

An on-site inspection revealed visible cracks in various parts of the ceiling, broken cornices and sections of wall plaster that had already fallen off.

Al Amin Hossain, a student of the Bangla Department who witnessed the incident, said: “We, the students of the Bangla Department, are constantly living in fear. While we were going upstairs to attend class, a large chunk of plaster suddenly fell from the ceiling near the staircase on the second floor. We are forced to attend classes while risking our safety.”

Another student, Naila Nila, said: “It has been raining since morning. As I was heading to class through the staircase of the Rofiq Bhaban, a piece of plaster from the wall suddenly fell right in front of us. Similar incidents have happened before. I urge the administration to take immediate action.”

Professor Dr Selim Mozahar, chairman of the Bangla Department, said: "We had sent a letter to the engineering office regarding the renovation of our department about seven to eight months ago. At the time, I was informed that necessary measures would be taken soon.”

Chief engineer of the university’s engineering sector, Helal Uddin Patwari, said: "Files concerning the Rofiq Bhaban and the Obokash Bhaban have already been prepared. Renovation work will begin shortly.”

Addressing the overall situation of the Rofiq Bhaban, Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said: “The renovation file was approved two days ago. We are currently in the process of appointing a contractor. However, the renovation work will take some time.”