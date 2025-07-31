Nearly 3L recovered from rented flat of ex-ADSM leader Riyad

Gulshan police have recovered Tk2.98 lakh in cash from a rented flat of Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman, also known as Riyad, a former leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement recently arrested for allegedly extorting money from the residence of former MP Shammi Ahmed.

Gulshan police made the recovery early on Thursday during a raid at the house.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan police station, Md Hafizur Rahman, confirmed the development to a Bangla daily later.

“We have located another rented flat of Abdur Razzak in the Badda area,” said OC Hafizur Rahman, adding: “From that flat, we recovered Tk2.98 lakh in cash, which is believed to be part of Tk10 lakh allegedly extorted from Shammi Ahmed’s residence. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount.”

According to police sources, Razzak had two rented accommodations in Dhaka, one in West Rajabazar and another in the Baikal area of Badda.

He reportedly resided regularly at the Badda flat, which operated as a shared accommodation. However, Razzak occupied one room alone.

He also occasionally stayed at the Rajabazar flat.

Based on information obtained during interrogation, police raided the Badda residence and recovered the cash.

Investigators revealed that after extorting Tk10 lakh from Shammi Ahmed’s residence, Razzak and his associates divided the money among themselves.

Razzak allegedly kept his share of the cash in the Badda flat.

Earlier, detectives from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recovered four cheques worth Tk2.25 crore from one of Razzak’s rented flats.

This was disclosed at a press briefing held at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the cheques totalling Tk2.25 crore were collected from Trade Zone, a business entity owned by former Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) MP Abul Kalam Azad of the Awami League. The company operates a garment factory and various other businesses.

Razzak was arrested along with four others on July 17 during a second attempt to collect money from Shammi Ahmed’s husband, Siddiq Abu Zafar, following an initial Tk10 lakh transaction.

The four others arrested are Ibrahim Hossain alias Munna, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab and one minor.

The four adult suspects are currently on remand.

Siddiq Abu Zafar filed a case in connection with the incident.