Ghonoghota: A dance tribute to rain on August 8

Arthy Ahmed Dance Academy announces its latest production, Ghonoghota, a dance program featuring over 110 adult beginners, set to take place on August 8 at Bokultola, Charukola, University of Dhaka.

Following the success of last year’s Sakhi, which brought together 90 women in a powerful and moving production, Ghonoghota expands the vision. Participants, ranging in age from 18 to 70 and coming from a wide variety of professions, identities, and life paths, will perform under the open sky to Rabindra Sangeet, monsoon poetry, and the sounds of nature.

Directed by Arthy Ahmed, an internationally recognized dancer, Ghonoghota is a tribute to rain, resilience, and renewal. The performance avoids glamour and spectacle, focusing instead on real stories, raw movement, and emotional honesty.

With a large audience expected, organizers have arranged proper safety and crowd management to ensure a welcoming environment for all.

Guests are encouraged to wear white, blue, or green sarees or panjabis to reflect the natural setting. Umbrellas are discouraged; if it rains, the audience is invited to embrace it as part of the experience.

Admission is free and open to all.