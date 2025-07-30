Human chain demands announcement of Jucsu election roadmap

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) formed a human chain on Wednesday, demanding the announcement of a roadmap for supplementary scholarships and the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election.

The event took place at 1:30pm on the Shaheed Minar premises under the banner of "Students of Jagannath University."

However, the demonstration also saw the participation of leaders and activists from various student organizations, including Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Front, Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, and United People's Bangladesh.

During the demonstration, the student leaders issued an ultimatum demanding the announcement of the election roadmap within two working days.

Speakers at the event said the administration has failed to deliver anything substantial in the past year, adding that words like "ongoing", "in process", or "being considered" no longer hold any value.

BM Atikur Rahman Tanzil, a student of the Islamic Studies department, said: “Non-students or elderly individuals cannot oversee student union elections. Only those with valid student status will be eligible to contest. We demand housing allowances immediately—we will not accept any more excuses.”

Towhidul Islam, a student of the Philosophy department, said: “This administration could not even complete the construction of a cafeteria in six months. If you cannot perform your duties, then step aside—because it is we who brought you into office.”

The president of the university unit of Chhatra Shibir, Md Riazul Islam, said: “The administration must clearly state within the next two working days when the Jucsu roadmap will be announced. Otherwise, a fresh round of protests will begin—and you should consider how capable you will be of containing such a movement.”