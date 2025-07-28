PKSF to provide free skill training to 12,000 low-income youth

The SICIP-PKSF project has officially began its journey with the aim of transforming the underprivileged and backward communities of the country into skilled manpower and ensuring their sustainable employment through modern industrial demand-based technical training.

Under the regular training program of this three-year project, 12,000 youth of the country will be provided training free-of-cost, said a press release.

Of them, 30% will be women.

Priority will be given to youth from low-income families and marginalized areas in the remaining 70%.

Under this project, trainees will receive training in 12 trades.

The project will cover their accommodation and food expenses.

In addition, after successful completion of the training, necessary support will be provided for self and wage-based employment based on the skills acquired through the training.

These were shared at the formal inauguration of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) part of the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP) - being implemented by the government, at the PKSF Bhaban on Monday.

PKSF also signed agreements with the partner training institutions for the project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, also the National Program Director of SICIP, was the chief guest at the event.

Highly praising PKSF's activities in skill development, he said that after the successful completion of the training of 12,000 youth under the PKSF-SICIP project, the government will provide additional support to PKSF.

There is a demand for skilled workers abroad, in light of which PKSF and its Partner Organizations can make an effective contribution to the state's efforts to develop a skilled manpower, he added.

The special guest, Additional Secretary and Executive Program Director of SICIP Mohammed Walid Hossain, said: "PKSF is an institution that is steeped in tradition and guided by enduring values. We hope that PKSF will implement 12 trades under this project efficiently across the country."

He also said that advanced training is being arranged abroad to improve the quality of trainers.

In his address, PKSF Chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan said that the existing demographic advantage of Bangladesh will not last long.

To utilize this dividend, there is no alternative to creating a skilled manpower.

To this end, the SICIP-PKSF project will play a supporting role in various initiatives taken by the Government of Bangladesh for developing a skilled workforce.

In his welcome speech at the event, PKSF Managing Director Md Fazlul Kader said that more than two million young people are entering the labour market every year, which is a big challenge and opportunity for the country at the same time.

In such a reality, the Bangladesh government is emphasizing on skill development.

In line with this, PKSF has identified human capacity development through skill development as one of the main strategies in its "Strategic Plan 2025-2030", he added.

He said that under the SICIP-PKSF project, wage-based and self-employment of the target population will be ensured by providing training in the manners approved by the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA).

In a special speech at the event, PKSF Additional Managing Director Mohammad Jashim Uddin said that in addition to the existing 12,000 people, the training needs of 8,500 more people with priority of special needs, ethnic minorities and third gender.

In addition, he said, the issue of providing training to 2,000 more orphans and abandoned youth is being mulled.

“Not only training, PKSF will also be there with capital, technology and market linkage support for these youth,” he added.

Senior General Manager Md Ziauddin Iqbal gave a brief presentation on the project at the event.

Earlier, PKSF successfully provided skill development training to a total of 38,633 people under the SEIP project, the predecessor of the SICIP-PKSF project.