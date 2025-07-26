Milestone tragedy: 2 students return home

Two students who were burnt in the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash at Milestone School and College have been released from the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday as their physical condition improved.

This was confirmed by Dr Mohammad Nashir Uddin, director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, at a press conference held at the institute at around 2:45pm on Saturday.

Dr Nashir Uddin said: “Two people, Masuma Begum, 36, and Zarif Farhan, 13, died in the morning. However, two people were discharged today (Saturday) as their physical condition improved. They are Ayan Khan, 12, and Rafsi, 12 -- students of the school.”

The students were handed over to their guardians after 3pm on Saturday.

Dr Nashir Uddiin said that 36 patients are currently admitted and among them, four are in critical condition. They have been kept in the ICU. A total of nine people are in the CBR category, meaning - in a slightly less serious condition. The rest are admitted to other wards.

Local and foreign doctors have agreed to discharge the two students, and the authorities want the process to proceed without major formalities.

According to the institute’s director, there are plans to discharge at least 10 more individuals in phases over the next week.

Regarding the treatment of these two children, Dr Foara Tasmim, associate professor of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said: “The burns of Rafsi and Ayan were relatively minor. Their complications were not that severe.”

She added: “Therefore, they are being discharged. Apart from this, the two children are eager to return home on their own.”

As of Saturday, 17 people died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the plane crash. And the total number of people who died in this incident has increased to 35.