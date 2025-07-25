Indian medical team holds 2nd round of consultations for treatment of aircraft crash victims

The Indian medical team, currently visiting Bangladesh, held the second round of consultations with doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday.

It continued their mission to provide medical support to Bangladesh authorities for treatment of critically injured patients in the aftermath of the plane crash of Monday at Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

They visited some of the patients and observed their prognosis, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The team further deliberated management protocols with the doctors at the institute and provided critical inputs for treatment methodology.

They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.