Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Indian medical team holds 2nd round of consultations for treatment of aircraft crash victims

They reviewed critical cases, discussed treatment methods and shared their assessment for next steps

The Indian medical team held a second consultation meeting on Friday, July 25, 2025, reviewing critical cases and advising on next steps for treating the plane crash victims. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM

The Indian medical team, currently visiting Bangladesh, held the second round of consultations with doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday.

It continued their mission to provide medical support to Bangladesh authorities for treatment of critically injured patients in the aftermath of the plane crash of Monday at Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

They visited some of the patients and observed their prognosis, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The team further deliberated management protocols with the doctors at the institute and provided critical inputs for treatment methodology.

The Indian medical team, now in Dhaka to help provide treatment to Milestone crash victims, held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment.

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on Monday.

Topics:

Narendra ModiIndian High Commissionmedical teamMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Fakhrul meets Pilot Towkir's family, conveys BNP’s condolences

Milestone tragedy: 40 still admitted at NIBPS, 5 in critical condition

Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

CEC pledges credible polls

'They were waiting in class for coaching after school had ended'

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

Latest News

Child shot on rooftop as PM visits BTV, meets injured at DMCH

Root climbs to second on Test run-scorers list

Nahid: Sylhet to be major NCP stronghold in new Bangladesh

WHO: Every life lost to drowning is one too many

Netrokona school orders closure for NCP rally duty—then calls its own notice fake

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x