3 workers burned in Narayanganj steel mill furnace explosion

Three workers sustained serious burn injuries following a furnace explosion at a steel mill in Rupganj upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bikrampur Steel Limited, located in the Kanchan area under Rupganj upazila.

Police identified the injured as Bellal Hossain, 35, Roman, 30 and Rabbani, 35.

All three were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupganj police station, Tariqul Islam, confirmed the incident.

Arif Khan, an employee at the mill, said: "This morning, a section of the furnace suddenly leaked and exploded while melting iron. As a result, three of our co-workers suffered burn injuries."

NIBPS resident surgeon Dr Shaon Bin Rahman said the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital's emergency department.

According to him, Bellal sustained burns to 20% of his body, Roman to 36% and Rabbani to 15%.

We are investigating the matter and will take necessary action, OC Tariqul Islam added.