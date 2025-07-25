Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 workers burned in Narayanganj steel mill furnace explosion

According to OC Tariqul Islam, they are looking into the issue and will act as needed

 

File image of National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM

Three workers sustained serious burn injuries following a furnace explosion at a steel mill in Rupganj upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bikrampur Steel Limited, located in the Kanchan area under Rupganj upazila.

Police identified the injured as Bellal Hossain, 35, Roman, 30 and Rabbani, 35.

All three were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupganj police station, Tariqul Islam, confirmed the incident.

Arif Khan, an employee at the mill, said: "This morning, a section of the furnace suddenly leaked and exploded while melting iron. As a result, three of our co-workers suffered burn injuries."

NIBPS resident surgeon Dr Shaon Bin Rahman said the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital's emergency department. 

According to him, Bellal sustained burns to 20% of his body, Roman to 36% and Rabbani to 15%.

We are investigating the matter and will take necessary action, OC Tariqul Islam added.

Topics:

Rupganjburn injuriesNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

Milestone tragedy: 40 still admitted at NIBPS, 5 in critical condition

Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

Visiting Indian medical team assesses burn victims of Milestone crash

Milestone crash: Death toll rises to 32 as another child dies

Milestone tragedy: DNA test confirms identity of five victims

Milestone tragedy: Chinese medical team to arrive Dhaka Thursday evening

Latest News

Hollywood icon Kate Winslet shouts out to her Bangladeshi fanbase

Bangladesh, US armies launch 6-day joint exercise Tiger Lightning in Sylhet

Kiriko: Gorgeous decor, flavours need to catch up

Fakhrul meets Pilot Towkir's family, conveys BNP’s condolences

When loss comes too soon: Navigating the pain of untimely death

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x