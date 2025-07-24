Milestone authorities: 3 students, 2 guardians still missing

Five individuals, including three students and two guardians, remain missing following the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College, according to an official statement released by the institution on Thursday.

The notice states that on Monday, between approximately 01:12pm and 01:14pm, a Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet, engaged in a routine training exercise, crashed into a two-storey building on the permanent Diabari campus of Milestone School and College.

As classes had ended at 1pm, several students were waiting for their guardians when the accident occurred.

The school authorities said that they were left shocked, speechless and utterly overwhelmed by the suddenness of the incident.

In the immediate aftermath, teachers, students, staff members and local residents rushed to assist in rescue efforts.

They were soon joined by trained personnel from the Bangladesh Army, Fire Service, Air Force, Navy, Police and RAB, who collectively undertook a high-risk rescue operation.

With profound grief, the school authority confirms the deaths of 18 school students, two teachers and two guardians.

A total of 51 individuals were seriously injured, including 40 students, seven teachers, one guardian, one female staff (aya) and one office assistant (peon).

A probe committee was formed by the school on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

The school authority clarifies that the figures reflect only those directly associated with Milestone School and College, and efforts to update the information are ongoing.

The notice also mentions that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is compiling and releasing the overall casualty figures.

The school authority expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families and affirms its continued support for the treatment and needs of those injured.