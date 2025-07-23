Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shafiqul: Govt has no reason to underreport casualty figures of Milestone jet crash

Concealing casualty figures is virtually impossible in Bangladesh, says Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam 

Scenes of destruction across the Milestone campus following the deadly plane crash. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 01:08 PM

Trashing false information about the casualty figures from this week's tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday said the government has no reason to underreport the numbers.

In a post from his Facebook account, he also stated that it is now virtually impossible to hide casualty figures in Bangladesh.

“As someone who has reported on numerous major disasters between 2002 and 2024, I can attest that concealing casualty figures is virtually impossible in Bangladesh. Initially, families report their loved ones as missing, but as information becomes available from hospitals and authorities, they can usually locate their relatives. In this case, Milestone College can cross-reference daily attendance records to identify those unaccounted for,” Shafiqul said.

He added that the Health Ministry is also providing regular updates on the status of those receiving treatment in various hospitals and that the military is contributing to these efforts.

“I can unequivocally state that the government has no reason to underreport casualty figures,” he said.

Shafiqul also expressed gratitude for prayers and support extended to him and two advisers who spent nine hours at Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diabari area amid student protests on Tuesday.

“We visited Milestone College to meet the bereaved families, as well as the students and teachers who are still reeling from the tragedy. The atmosphere was heavy with grief and anger. Many students shared firsthand accounts and expressed frustration over conflicting reports about the death toll,” he said.

To ensure transparency, the press secretary said, the two advisers instructed the school to establish a control room on its premises.

He said the facility will provide regular updates on the number of injured and deceased, with figures matched against the school’s registry.

Importantly, Shafiqul noted, the advisers recommended including current students and alumni in the control room’s operations. “We anticipate it will be fully operational today.”

“We spent nine hours at the school yesterday. Although we could have left earlier, the advisers were committed to resolving the situation peacefully, without the use of force. They were prepared to stay for as long as necessary, and we departed only when it was appropriate,” he said.

The Press Secretary said their hearts go out to the students and teachers who have lost their lives, and described the jet crash as a national tragedy, referring to those killed as martyrs.

“Let us work together to enhance our air defence systems to prevent future tragedies. The government is committed to improving national security and ensuring zero air-related disasters,” Alam added.

 

Topics:

Shafiqul AlamMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

Uttara jet crash: DNA sampling begins to identify six bodies

Milestone tragedy sparks nationwide student protests

Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

Milestone tragedy: Two patients at NIBPS suffering from critical burns

Japanese FM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Bangladesh jet crash

Latest News

Reform dialogue resumes, three parties stage symbolic walkout

Milestone tragedy: Survivors face trauma beyond injuries

Six killed in Natore truck-microbus collision

NCP to resume July march in Chandpur on Wednesday

Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x