Shafiqul: Govt has no reason to underreport casualty figures of Milestone jet crash

Trashing false information about the casualty figures from this week's tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Wednesday said the government has no reason to underreport the numbers.

In a post from his Facebook account, he also stated that it is now virtually impossible to hide casualty figures in Bangladesh.

“As someone who has reported on numerous major disasters between 2002 and 2024, I can attest that concealing casualty figures is virtually impossible in Bangladesh. Initially, families report their loved ones as missing, but as information becomes available from hospitals and authorities, they can usually locate their relatives. In this case, Milestone College can cross-reference daily attendance records to identify those unaccounted for,” Shafiqul said.

He added that the Health Ministry is also providing regular updates on the status of those receiving treatment in various hospitals and that the military is contributing to these efforts.

“I can unequivocally state that the government has no reason to underreport casualty figures,” he said.

Shafiqul also expressed gratitude for prayers and support extended to him and two advisers who spent nine hours at Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diabari area amid student protests on Tuesday.

“We visited Milestone College to meet the bereaved families, as well as the students and teachers who are still reeling from the tragedy. The atmosphere was heavy with grief and anger. Many students shared firsthand accounts and expressed frustration over conflicting reports about the death toll,” he said.

To ensure transparency, the press secretary said, the two advisers instructed the school to establish a control room on its premises.

He said the facility will provide regular updates on the number of injured and deceased, with figures matched against the school’s registry.

Importantly, Shafiqul noted, the advisers recommended including current students and alumni in the control room’s operations. “We anticipate it will be fully operational today.”

“We spent nine hours at the school yesterday. Although we could have left earlier, the advisers were committed to resolving the situation peacefully, without the use of force. They were prepared to stay for as long as necessary, and we departed only when it was appropriate,” he said.

The Press Secretary said their hearts go out to the students and teachers who have lost their lives, and described the jet crash as a national tragedy, referring to those killed as martyrs.

“Let us work together to enhance our air defence systems to prevent future tragedies. The government is committed to improving national security and ensuring zero air-related disasters,” Alam added.