Dispersed from Secretariat, students now assembling in Stadium Market area

Students remain stationed at the Stadium Market, blocking a major part of Gulistan’s road network and disrupting vehicular movement in the area

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:23 PM

Students moved to the Stadium Market area near Gulistan on Tuesday afternoon after being dispersed from the Secretariat by law enforcers using baton charges, sound grenades and teargas shells.

Police have now taken position near Noor Hossain Chattar at Zero Point, while students remain stationed at the Stadium Market, blocking a major part of Gulistan’s road network and disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

The confrontation began earlier in the day when demonstrators broke through Gate No 1 of the Secretariat, demanding justice over a recent aviation crash involving Milestone School and College students and seeking the resignation of Education Adviser CR Abrar for delaying the HSC examination suspension.

As soon as students entered the Secretariat compound, law enforcement personnel launched a counter-assault using batons, teargas shells and sound grenades, dispersing the group and causing chaos in the surrounding areas.

A large section of the protesters later regrouped on the main road in front of Stadium Market, where police again tried to remove them by firing teargas shells and sound grenades. Protesters responded by throwing stones and bricks at police.

Security has been heightened around the Secretariat, with personnel from police, RAB, Coast Guard and BGB deployed in front of Gate No 1.

Traffic movement on the road adjacent to the Secretariat has resumed.

Vehicular movement on parts of Gulistan road remains suspended as students continue to occupy the Stadium Market area.

Clashes between protesters and police were going on in the area at the time of filing this report.

Bangladesh SecretariatMilestone College Plane Crash
