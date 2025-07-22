Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dozens of students injured in clash with police taken to DMCH

The protesting students are demanding the resignation of education adviser and education secretary

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:47 PM

At least 66 injured students were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after law enforcement personnel charged with batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators in front of the main gate of the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

The students were holding a protest demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

The information was confirmed by Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, according to media reports. 

At approximately 4:10pm, a clash broke out between the protesting students and law enforcement in front of the Secretariat.

During the incident, sounds of sound grenades were heard, and baton charges were carried out. Tear gas shells were also fired.

As of 5:15pm, chase and counter-chase between the two sides was still ongoing outside the Secretariat.

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

Earlier, around 3:45pm, students broke open the gate and entered the Secretariat premises. Several parked vehicles inside the premises were vandalized.

In response to the vandalism, law enforcement personnel charged at the students.

Members of the police and army later forced the students out of the Secretariat.

Following their removal, chase and counter-chase resumed in front of the main gate.

Previously, around 2:30pm, students began gathering in front of the main gate of the Secretariat to press home their demand for the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

According to eyewitnesses, the students arrived with a protest procession and took position near gate No 1 of the Secretariat.

Notably, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has already announced that the government has removed the education secretary from his post. 

Topics:

Bangladesh SecretariatDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
Read More

Dispersed from Secretariat, students now assembling in Stadium Market area

Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

Student protest in front of Secretariat, all gates closed

Death toll from Uttara aircraft crash rises to 20

DU student found dead after emotional Facebook post

Cabinet Secretary: Single-use plastic to be banned in Secretariat from Oct 2

Latest News

Stokes ready to push through pain barrier against India

2 advisers, press secretary leave Milestone School ‘through backdoor exit’

Air chief: Jet crash caused by technical failure

Milestone tragedy: Flight Lt Towkir Islam Sagar laid to eternal rest

'Our little bird is gone'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x