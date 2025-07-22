Dozens of students injured in clash with police taken to DMCH

At least 66 injured students were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after law enforcement personnel charged with batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators in front of the main gate of the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

The students were holding a protest demanding the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

The information was confirmed by Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, according to media reports.

At approximately 4:10pm, a clash broke out between the protesting students and law enforcement in front of the Secretariat.

During the incident, sounds of sound grenades were heard, and baton charges were carried out. Tear gas shells were also fired.

As of 5:15pm, chase and counter-chase between the two sides was still ongoing outside the Secretariat.

Earlier, around 3:45pm, students broke open the gate and entered the Secretariat premises. Several parked vehicles inside the premises were vandalized.

In response to the vandalism, law enforcement personnel charged at the students.

Members of the police and army later forced the students out of the Secretariat.

Following their removal, chase and counter-chase resumed in front of the main gate.

Previously, around 2:30pm, students began gathering in front of the main gate of the Secretariat to press home their demand for the resignation of the education adviser and the education secretary.

According to eyewitnesses, the students arrived with a protest procession and took position near gate No 1 of the Secretariat.

Notably, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam has already announced that the government has removed the education secretary from his post.